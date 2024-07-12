Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $653.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.84. The company has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

