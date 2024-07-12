Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.26. 224,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 613,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

