New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ)

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.