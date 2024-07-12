Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by CIBC to Sector Outperform

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 3.8 %

NEM opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.