NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.06). 2,265,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,595,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.05).
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £488.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,032.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.
Featured Articles
