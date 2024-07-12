NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. NMI has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $22,600,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 32,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 82.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

