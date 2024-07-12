NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Shares Up 0.6%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.24. 8,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
NN Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.
NN Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th.
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
