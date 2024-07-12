Node AI (GPU) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Node AI has a total market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $900,747.22 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,126,088.89772522 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.41567118 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,310,283.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

