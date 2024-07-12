Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.67

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.67 and traded as high as $61.05. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 48,530 shares changing hands.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $491,000.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

