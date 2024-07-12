Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

