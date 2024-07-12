NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. NOV has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 858,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 761,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,122,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,437,000 after buying an additional 533,052 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

