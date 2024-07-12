Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 40.2% in June

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NQP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $89,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,095,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,547,180.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $566,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 139,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 62,573 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.