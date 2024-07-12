NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.48.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Insiders sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.