Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0785 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $526.74 million and $15.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.74 or 0.05408754 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07835182 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $18,015,735.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.