Oasys Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95.77 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $95.77 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

