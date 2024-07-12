OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $36.61 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.