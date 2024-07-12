OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 156 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DE traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $367.78. 475,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,683. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

