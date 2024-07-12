OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.67 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AES were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 7.8% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

