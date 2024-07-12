OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $174,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,727. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.