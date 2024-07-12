OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $531,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 115.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,098. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $402.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.46 and a 200 day moving average of $386.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

