OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $7.15 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Franklin FTSE India ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.73% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 122,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

