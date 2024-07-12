OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 5,737 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.38. 2,972,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

