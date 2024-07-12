OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 101 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $559.80. 89,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,108. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.18 and a 12-month high of $569.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

