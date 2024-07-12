OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 370,483 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. 1,238,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,242. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

