OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 379 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $93,369,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,257,000 after buying an additional 200,823 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.23. The company had a trading volume of 349,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.97. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

