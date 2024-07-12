OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes $96,000 Position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.13% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRB. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,886,000.

Shares of FTRB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,975. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

