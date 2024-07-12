OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPBK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 10,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,488. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

