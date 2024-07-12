Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12,434.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,490 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 21.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,288. The company has a market capitalization of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

