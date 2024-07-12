Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $141.26 and last traded at $142.62. 897,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,560,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.76.

Specifically, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,551 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,300,941,000 after buying an additional 697,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

