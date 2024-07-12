Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Orange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 204,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Orange by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

