ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,560 Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Roche comprises 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

