ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

