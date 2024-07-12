ORG Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3,266.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $22.74 on Friday, hitting $1,085.24. 952,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $996.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $926.74. The company has a market cap of $428.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

