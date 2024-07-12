ORG Partners LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 1,617,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

