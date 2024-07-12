ORG Partners LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

