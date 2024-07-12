ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Cathay General Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,116,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after buying an additional 83,370 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

