ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. 245,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

