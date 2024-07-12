ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 0.6% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
NYSE:KYN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 283,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
