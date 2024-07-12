ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPP remained flat at $8.77 during midday trading on Friday. 176,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

