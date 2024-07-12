Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Financial Contrast

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $29.94 million 6.36 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.54 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 2.22 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Osisko Development and China Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Osisko Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

