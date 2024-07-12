Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.4 %

IR stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. 526,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

