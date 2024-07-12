Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.66. The stock has a market cap of $486.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $565.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

