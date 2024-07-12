Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 85,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,587. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

