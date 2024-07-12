Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.89. 1,067,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,891,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

