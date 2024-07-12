PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $104.13. 282,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,426. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

