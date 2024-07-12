Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ODDS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 615. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $918,800.00, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

