PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,007,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,109 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. CWM LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in PagerDuty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 185,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 528,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

