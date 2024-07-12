Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.50. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 481,304 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after buying an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after buying an additional 3,779,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after buying an additional 786,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 616,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

