Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Evercore ISI

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $235,524 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.