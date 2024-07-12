Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 234.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $144.48 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

